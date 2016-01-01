Overview

Dr. Troy Tanji, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Tanji works at JOHN M TANJI INC in Waipahu, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.