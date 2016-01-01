Dr. Troy Tanji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Tanji, MD
Overview
Dr. Troy Tanji, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Troy M. Tanji M.d. Inc.94-873 Farrington Hwy Ste 102, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 528-3937
- 2 321 N Kuakini St Ste 301, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 528-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Troy Tanji, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanji has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.