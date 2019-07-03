See All Rheumatologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Troy Takagishi, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Troy Takagishi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.

Dr. Takagishi works at Norton Neurology Services in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norton Neurology Service
    3991 Dutchmans Ln Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 899-6061

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Center Care
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
    • Humana
    • Indiana Health Network
    • Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • Owensboro Community Health Network
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Self Pay
    • Southern Indiana Health Organization (SIHO)
    • United Concordia
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 03, 2019
    He takes the time to answer all questions. Explains things so easily understood. Always calls with lab results and if medications need to be adjusted or stay the same.
    Donna Honeycutt — Jul 03, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Troy Takagishi, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164685715
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Takagishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Takagishi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Takagishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Takagishi works at Norton Neurology Services in Louisville, KY.

    Dr. Takagishi has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Takagishi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takagishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takagishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

