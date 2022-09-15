Overview

Dr. Troy Sukkarieh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Sukkarieh works at Urology Care Alliance - Central Jersey in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ and Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.