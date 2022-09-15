Dr. Sukkarieh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troy Sukkarieh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Troy Sukkarieh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Urology Care Alliance, 501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 5, Freehold, NJ 07728
Urology Care Alliance - Old Bridge, 2 Hospital Plz Ste 110, Old Bridge, NJ 08857
Urology Care Alliance, 733 N Beers St Ste L6, Holmdel, NJ 07733
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I scheduled my appointment for this day, Wednesday, Sept. 14,2022. I had a 2:50 pm appointment, and all went well. The office staff as well as the doctor's assistant were terrific. I was taken on time with Dr. Sukkarieh. going over my medical history. He performed a complete examination and he performed medical testing. I find that he is very capable and knowledgeable. Doctor took his time and explained everything to me. I am an educated individual in the Engineering field. I recognize a competent professional which the doctor is. He is a 5 star physician as far as I am concerned.
About Dr. Troy Sukkarieh, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1003913815
Education & Certifications
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Urology
