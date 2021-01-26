Dr. Troy Stiles, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Stiles, DO
Overview
Dr. Troy Stiles, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Billings Clinic.
Locations
Kathleen J. Wagner Lcsw820 Division St, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 294-5225
Hospital Affiliations
- Billings Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was on disability for 22 years with severe depression until I saw Dr. Stiles. His prescribed medication regimen put me in recovery and I am now off of disability and working full time with minimal depression. He is a genius with medications. He supports my needs whether it be disability or vocation. He does not treat me like a patient who knows nothing like other psychiatrists have. My autonomy and choice are highly considered.
About Dr. Troy Stiles, DO
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1437122207
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stiles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stiles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stiles has seen patients for Psychological Testing, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stiles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiles. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiles.
