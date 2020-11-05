Overview

Dr. Troy Smith, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garden City Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Family Practice Center Livonia in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.