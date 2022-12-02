Overview

Dr. Troy Shell, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Shell works at Paradise Coast Breast Specialists in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.