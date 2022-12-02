Dr. Troy Shell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Shell, MD
Overview
Dr. Troy Shell, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Locations
Paradise Coast Breast Specialists7955 Airport Pulling Rd N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 734-3533
Paradise Coast Breast Specialists7955 Airport Rd N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 734-3533Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My brest Dr. of 40 years retired and I was searching for someone who would be as caring and concerned about my welfare since I am at such high risk. I had all of my records and she read them before seeing me. She understood what I needed and spent time getting to know me before the exam. She then recommended a place for my mammogram that she felt filled my needs. I'm very happy that I have found her.
About Dr. Troy Shell, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1235397662
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Eastern VA Medical School
- University of Virginia
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
