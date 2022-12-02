See All General Surgeons in Naples, FL
Dr. Troy Shell, MD

Breast Surgery
5.0 (51)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Troy Shell, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Shell works at Paradise Coast Breast Specialists in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Paradise Coast Breast Specialists
    7955 Airport Pulling Rd N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 734-3533
    Paradise Coast Breast Specialists
    7955 Airport Rd N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 734-3533
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Reconstruction
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Reconstruction
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Breast Biopsy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 02, 2022
    My brest Dr. of 40 years retired and I was searching for someone who would be as caring and concerned about my welfare since I am at such high risk. I had all of my records and she read them before seeing me. She understood what I needed and spent time getting to know me before the exam. She then recommended a place for my mammogram that she felt filled my needs. I'm very happy that I have found her.
    Karen — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Troy Shell, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235397662
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University School Of Med
    Residency
    • Eastern VA Medical School
    Internship
    • University of Virginia
    Medical Education
    • E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
    Medical Education

