Dr. Troy Junior New, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Troy Junior New, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. 

Dr. Junior New works at Grapevine OBGYN in Grapevine, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grapevine OBGYN
    1600 W College St Ste 340, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 329-0389

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpes Simplex Screening
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 02, 2019
    So thankful I found Dr. New! From the moment you enter the practice, everyone is friendly and welcoming. Dr. New listens, educates and provides customized care. I’ve never had to wait more than 10 minutes omg he waiting room and his medical assistants stay on top of returning phone calls. After a difficult first pregnancy, I switched to Dr. New. He kept a close watch during my second pregnancy for any issues and it was reassuring to know that I could count on him and his team.
    About Dr. Troy Junior New, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962408062
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Junior New, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Junior New is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Junior New has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Junior New has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Junior New works at Grapevine OBGYN in Grapevine, TX. View the full address on Dr. Junior New’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Junior New. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Junior New.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Junior New, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Junior New appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

