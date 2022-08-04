Overview

Dr. Troy Munson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Knoxville Hospital and Clinics and Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.



Dr. Munson works at Mercy Brain and Spine Center in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.