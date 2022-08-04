Dr. Troy Munson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Munson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Troy Munson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Knoxville Hospital and Clinics and Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
1
Mercy Brain and Spine Center1111 6th Ave Ste B1, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 358-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Knoxville Hospital and Clinics
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Munson is an amazing surgeon who truly saved my husbands life after he broke his neck in a diving accident. We can not thank him enough for his expertise. He was great at explaining everything and answering questions. We highly recommend this surgeon!!!
About Dr. Troy Munson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1992951370
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Univ of Illinois at Chicago
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- University Of Nebraska
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Munson works at
Dr. Munson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
