Dr. Troy Mounts, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Troy Mounts, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Troy I Mounts MD INC4928 E Clinton Way Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93727 Directions (805) 544-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Troy I Mounts MD INC5000 San Palo Rd, Atascadero, CA 93422 Directions (805) 544-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Troy I Mounts MD INC314 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 544-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Troy I Mounts MD INC1919 Truxtun Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (805) 544-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Troy I Mounts MD INC13851 E 14th St, San Leandro, CA 94578 Directions (805) 544-2500
Troy I Mounts MD INC10 Santa Rosa St # 201, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 544-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Troy I Mounts MD INC6640 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (805) 544-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Mission Community Hospital
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
I was referred to Dr. Mounts after months of dealing with excruciating lower back and neck pain. After a couple of consultations he recommended two procedures, micro decompression of the lumbar and decompression/fusion of the neck. Both procedures have been incredibly successful and I am now pain free. I couldn’t ask for a more knowledgeable and professional surgeon. He was genuine in checking in after surgeries and the scars healed very neatly, I don’t know whether to call him a magician or an artist, probably both. I highly recommend having Dr. Mounts on your side if you are dealing with any back pain, I could not be happier with the results
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Rothman Institute and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University
- Case Western Reserve University
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Trevecca Nazarene University
- Orthopedic Surgery
