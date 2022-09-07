Overview

Dr. Troy Mounts, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mounts works at Troy I Mounts MD INC in Fresno, CA with other offices in Atascadero, CA, Santa Maria, CA, Bakersfield, CA, San Leandro, CA, San Luis Obispo, CA and Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.