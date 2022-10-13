Overview

Dr. Troy Lunceford, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salem, UT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital and Timpanogos Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lunceford works at Revere Health in Salem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.