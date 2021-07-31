Overview

Dr. Troy Leaming, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE.



Dr. Leaming works at West Coast Foot & Ankle in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.