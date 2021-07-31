Dr. Troy Leaming, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leaming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Leaming, DPM
Overview
Dr. Troy Leaming, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE.
Dr. Leaming works at
Locations
Richard L. Bell Dpm Inc.1760 Termino Ave Ste 309, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (562) 986-6887
West Coast Foot & Ankle18080 Beach Blvd Ste 102, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 841-5055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was Great takes his time and gave me good info on what shoes I should be wearing
About Dr. Troy Leaming, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1134299183
Education & Certifications
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leaming has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leaming accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leaming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leaming has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leaming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leaming. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leaming.
