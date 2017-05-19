Dr. Troy Layton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Layton, MD
Overview
Dr. Troy Layton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They completed their residency with University Of Fl College Of Med
Locations
SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center4715 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 881-5151
Athens Office22423 US Highway 72, Athens, AL 35613 Directions (256) 230-9607Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Decatur Office2506 Danville Rd SW Ste 202, Decatur, AL 35603 Directions (256) 306-0800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great professional and a Doctor you can trust. Best I have deal with. Highly recommend it as one if not the best in his field.
About Dr. Troy Layton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Layton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Layton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Layton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Layton has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Layton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Layton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.