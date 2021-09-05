Overview

Dr. Troy Karlsson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Karlsson works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Naperville, IL with other offices in Yorkville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.