Dr. Troy Karlsson, MD
Dr. Troy Karlsson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Duly Health and Care1259 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
Orthopaedics76 W Countryside Pkwy Ste 1, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 790-1872
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Ratings & Reviews
Patient with his Patients!! Spends as much time as you need to get All your questions answered!!
About Dr. Troy Karlsson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Med
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
