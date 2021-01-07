Dr. Troy Houseworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houseworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Houseworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Troy Houseworth, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Houseworth works at
Locations
1
Franciscan Center for Weight Management34503 9th Ave S Ste 220, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 944-2080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Troy Houseworth, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1508890138
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houseworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houseworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houseworth has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houseworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Houseworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houseworth.
