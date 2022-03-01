See All Podiatrists in Jacksonville, FL
Podiatry
Dr. Troy Harris, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Harris works at Podiatrist On Call, Jacksonville, FL in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Podiatrist On Call, LLC
    2720 Park St Ste 210, Jacksonville, FL 32205 (904) 707-8769

  Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Mar 01, 2022
    Professional and Caring I took my mother to see Dr. Troy Harris three different times. Each visit was a wonderful experience. Dr. Harris was very kind and compassionate with my mother. Two great-toe ingrown toe nail removals and one hammer-toe correction procedure. The care after the services is what stood out the most. He cares about his patients. He is available by phone or text. He replies quickly and getting an appointment is easy. We were able to schedule appointments on a Saturday and a holiday. I highly recommend Dr. Harris. He is a great podiatrist.
    Ides Torres — Mar 01, 2022
    Podiatry
    English
    1699053819
    St Vincent's Medical Center
    Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
    Birmingham-Southern College
    Dr. Troy Harris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Harris works at Podiatrist On Call, Jacksonville, FL in Jacksonville, FL.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

