Overview

Dr. Troy Haleman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Ohio County Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Haleman works at Physicians Eye Center in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.