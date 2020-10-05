See All Ophthalmologists in Owensboro, KY
Dr. Troy Haleman, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Troy Haleman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Ohio County Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Dr. Haleman works at Physicians Eye Center in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians Eye Center of Owensboro Psc
    2845 Farrell Cres, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 926-3297

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ohio County Hospital
  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 05, 2020
    Dr Haleman is an excellent eye doctor, and eye surgeon. He very seldom runs behind, but he is the busiest doctor in the practice. His technicians and secretary work very well together, and can work through patient flow, with good attitudes, and professionalism. He owes alot to those girls. They work well under pressure, and his secretary is very efficient, extremely helpful and most compassionate about dr haleman's patients. She definitely knows how to do her job.
    — Oct 05, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Troy Haleman, MD
    About Dr. Troy Haleman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578567376
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Haleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haleman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haleman works at Physicians Eye Center in Owensboro, KY. View the full address on Dr. Haleman’s profile.

    Dr. Haleman has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Haleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haleman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

