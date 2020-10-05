Dr. Troy Haleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Haleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Troy Haleman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Ohio County Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Haleman works at
Locations
-
1
Physicians Eye Center of Owensboro Psc2845 Farrell Cres, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 926-3297
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohio County Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haleman?
Dr Haleman is an excellent eye doctor, and eye surgeon. He very seldom runs behind, but he is the busiest doctor in the practice. His technicians and secretary work very well together, and can work through patient flow, with good attitudes, and professionalism. He owes alot to those girls. They work well under pressure, and his secretary is very efficient, extremely helpful and most compassionate about dr haleman’s patients. She definitely knows how to do her job.
About Dr. Troy Haleman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1578567376
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haleman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haleman works at
Dr. Haleman has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Haleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.