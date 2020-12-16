Overview

Dr. Troy Guthrie Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Southeast Georgia Health System - Camden and Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Guthrie Jr works at National Pet Scan Duval LLC in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease, Anemia and Tongue Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.