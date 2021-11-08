See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Encino, CA
Dr. Troy Goldberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Troy Goldberg, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (19)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Troy Goldberg, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Goldberg works at IVF Fertility Center, Pasadena, CA in Encino, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. George Elias, MD
Dr. George Elias, MD
8 (24)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    IVF Fertility Center, Pasadena, CA
    16055 Ventura Blvd Ste 700, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 256-6700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goldberg?

    Nov 08, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Goldberg for 10 years and am shocked to see the negative reviews and comments on this site. He is an excellent psychiatrist with a gentle and compassionate manner. His office is efficient and friendly. I would recommend taking the negative reviews with a grain of salt. Some people are easily offended and some oddly hostile when assessing mental health professionals. This is a risk that excellent practitioners working in the field have to take. I wonder also about the motives of people who leave reviews that are this targeted and aggressive. It is troubling to see.
    — Nov 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Troy Goldberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Troy Goldberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goldberg to family and friends

    Dr. Goldberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Goldberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Troy Goldberg, MD.

    About Dr. Troy Goldberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689893042
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goldberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg works at IVF Fertility Center, Pasadena, CA in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Goldberg’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Troy Goldberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.