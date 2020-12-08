Dr. Troy Glembot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glembot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Glembot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Troy Glembot, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Glembot works at
Locations
Valley Health Bariatric Surgeon1870 Amherst St Ste F, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-0010
Vhwmc Bariatric Program347 Westside Station Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon with outstanding support team
About Dr. Troy Glembot, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Graduate School of Medicine
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Bridgewater College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glembot has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glembot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Glembot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glembot.
