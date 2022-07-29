Dr. Troy Gatcliffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatcliffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Gatcliffe, MD
Dr. Troy Gatcliffe, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Dr. Gatcliffe is amazing! very attentive, personable and respectful. His staff as well were very cooperative and facilitating. Natalie, Janina and all the medical professionals at his office very pleasant and caring. Before Dr. Gatcliffe performed my surgery, he explained everything thing, gave me options. I had a choice and I really liked that. My surgical incisions we’re done neatly, which I was extremely happy about and my recovery was quick! Thank you Dr. Gatcliffe and to his amazing staff!
About Dr. Troy Gatcliffe, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- 1396713889
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gatcliffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gatcliffe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gatcliffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gatcliffe works at
Dr. Gatcliffe has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gatcliffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gatcliffe speaks French.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatcliffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatcliffe.
