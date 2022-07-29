See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Oncology
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Troy Gatcliffe, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Gatcliffe works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 54 ratings
Patient Ratings (54)
5 Star
(49)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Troy Gatcliffe, MD

  • Oncology
Education & Certifications

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Troy Gatcliffe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatcliffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gatcliffe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gatcliffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gatcliffe works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gatcliffe’s profile.

Dr. Gatcliffe has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gatcliffe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

54 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatcliffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatcliffe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gatcliffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gatcliffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

