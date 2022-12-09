Dr. Troy Frazee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Frazee, MD
Overview
Dr. Troy Frazee, MD is a Phlebologist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Phlebology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Frazee works at
Locations
-
1
Western Reserve Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery7232 Pearl Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (234) 239-3207Wednesday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nationwide
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frazee?
Dr.Frazee is the best! He's a super talented surgeon who tells you exactly what's going on and what needs to be done. After 3 implants, I trust his judgement completely! My dentist even compliments his work!
About Dr. Troy Frazee, MD
- Phlebology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1689609034
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center - Cleveland, Ohio
- Huron/Hillcrest Hospitals (Cleveland Clinic Health System)
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frazee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frazee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frazee works at
Dr. Frazee speaks Greek.
267 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.