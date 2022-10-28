Overview

Dr. Troy Ferguson, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI.



Dr. Ferguson works at Lansing Surgical Associates in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.