Dr. Troy Espiritu, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espiritu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Espiritu, DPM
Dr. Troy Espiritu, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA.
Columbus Foot & Ankle PC1013 Centre Brook Ct Ste B, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 653-5501
St Francis Wound Care Physicians LLC3726 Woodruff Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 257-7680
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
As a surgical nurse I chose Dr Espiritu because I know firsthand what great work he does. His office staff is efficient and caring as well. He met my high expectations and I could not be happier with my surgical results. Thank you Dr Espiritu for providing such great care.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Espiritu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espiritu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espiritu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espiritu has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espiritu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Espiritu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espiritu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espiritu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espiritu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.