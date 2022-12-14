See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tualatin, OR
Dr. Troy Dillard, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Overview

Dr. Troy Dillard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Dillard works at Legacy Medical Group - Endocrinology in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Legacy Medical Group-Endocrinology
    6475 SW Borland Rd Ste L, Tualatin, OR 97062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 692-2300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
  • PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Thyroid Goiter
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 14, 2022
    I was Referred to Dr. Dillard through my Kidney Doctor. I found Dr. Dillard to be Very Friendly and Personable. He Asked a lot of questions to get to know me and let me ask any questions of him that I wanted answers for. I have been going to him for almost a year now and I have been helped so much that my Blood Sugar is much better, and Dr. Dillard has helped me get the Free Style Libre and insulin pens and has shown me how to use them and given me any help I asked for. I highly recommend Dr. Dillard and feel very fortunate to have him as my doctor.
    Wayne English — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Troy Dillard, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730351529
    Education & Certifications

    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Dillard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dillard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dillard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dillard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dillard works at Legacy Medical Group - Endocrinology in Tualatin, OR. View the full address on Dr. Dillard’s profile.

    Dr. Dillard has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dillard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dillard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dillard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dillard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dillard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

