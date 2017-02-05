Dr. Troy Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Troy Desai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Forbes Hospital.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
Allegheny General Hospital420 E North Ave Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8860
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (878) 332-4271Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm2315 Myrtle St Ste L90, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-7575
Allegheny Neurological Associates490 E North Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desai spends his time with you as a patient. When asking you questions, he completely listens, and asks more in depth questions to make sure he understands and that there are no mistakes. I'm pleasantly surprised and very thankful to have found him as my new neurologist. I had nothing but an excellent appointment with him, and absolutely resolved my purpose of the appointment. Not only was Dr. Desai very polite and thorough, but his staff too.
About Dr. Troy Desai, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1861727737
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.