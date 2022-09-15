Overview

Dr. Troy Close, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Michigan State Univ and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Close works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Skokie, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.