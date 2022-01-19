See All Plastic Surgeons in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Troy Callahan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Troy Callahan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Callahan works at Northern Jersey Plastic Surgery Center in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Jersey Plastic Surgery Center
    140 Prospect Ave Ste 17, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 225-1811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Liposuction
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Liposuction

Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Liposuction
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Birthmark
Blepharoplasty
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Burn Injuries
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Excision of Skin Cancer
Eyelid Surgery
Hidradenitis
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nipple Reconstruction
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Repair of Pigmentation Defect
Rhinoseptoplasty
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Skin Grafts
Third-Degree Burns
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Troy Callahan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962444976
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Callahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Callahan works at Northern Jersey Plastic Surgery Center in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Callahan’s profile.

    Dr. Callahan has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Callahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

