Dr. Troy Bunting, MD
Dr. Troy Bunting, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Coastal Cardiology P.A.1033 Saint Andrews Blvd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 723-6111
Roper St. Francis Hospital-berkeley100 Callen Blvd, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (225) 387-7070
Mount Pleasant Internal Medicine897 Von Kolnitz Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 723-6111
Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital2095 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 740-6700
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bunting is an amazing cardiologist. I was very fortunate to be referred to him. While he is a very busy doctor when you are sitting with him, he has your full attention. I wish everyone had the opportunity to have him for their doctor. Every hospital staff member that I mention him too has nothing but praise for him. I share their feelings. My husband and I both go to him.
Dr. Troy Bunting, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1558588962
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- University of NC at Chapel Hill
Dr. Bunting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bunting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bunting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bunting has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunting. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.