Dr. Troy Buck, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Buck works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.