Dr. Troy Akers, DO

Emergency Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Troy Akers, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Akers works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Dr. Troy Akers, DO

Specialties
  • Emergency Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1265697049
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Emergency Medicine
Board Certifications
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Troy Akers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Akers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Akers works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Akers’s profile.

Dr. Akers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

