Dr. Tristi Muir, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tristi Muir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Muir works at Champaign Dental Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    James A Friedman MD PA
    6550 Fannin St Ste 2221, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-5800
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist Obgyn Associates
    2060 Space Park Dr Ste 410, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 334-6875

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 25, 2021
    I had an anterior and posterior repair with a sacral ligament lift performed by Dr. Muir in 2018. I am still doing well and am so grateful to her and her caring staff. As soon as I recovered from my surgery, I was able to resume my very active lifestyle and have continued to do so. I found Dr. Muir to be very competent, kind, compassionate, and easy to communicate with as well. I feel very blessed to be in her care.
    About Dr. Tristi Muir, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306806773
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Scott & White Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Scott and White Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mayo Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Lewis and Clark College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tristi Muir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Muir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Muir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Muir works at Champaign Dental Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Muir’s profile.

    Dr. Muir has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Muir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

