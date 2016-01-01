Dr. Tristan Sands, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tristan Sands, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tristan Sands, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Sands works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sands?
About Dr. Tristan Sands, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1013234798
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- University of California-San Francisco Medical Center
- U C S F Medical Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sands accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sands works at
Dr. Sands has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sands.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.