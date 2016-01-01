Overview

Dr. Tristan Petrie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Petrie works at Crouse Medical Practice Cardio in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Liverpool, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.