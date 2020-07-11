See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Tristan Bickman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (154)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Tristan Bickman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Bickman works at Tristan Emily Bickman MD in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tristan Emily Bickman MD
    1304 15th St Ste 213, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (310) 587-9280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence Saint John's Health Center
  UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (38)
    Jul 11, 2020
    I can't recommend Dr. Bickman enough. I am new to LA and had been looking for a new OBGYN, so I decided to see Dr. Bickman after reading all of the other glowing comments about her. Scheduling was very easy, and I was able to get an appointment for my annual exam within a week. At the appointment itself, Dr. Bickman was very friendly and knowledgeable, and she really took the time to get to know me, to listen to my medical history and concerns, and to provide quality care. I will definitely be back!
    About Dr. Tristan Bickman, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    28 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1245253210
    Education & Certifications

    Cedars Sinai Med Center
    University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    UC-Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tristan Bickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bickman works at Tristan Emily Bickman MD in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bickman’s profile.

    154 patients have reviewed Dr. Bickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

