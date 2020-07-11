Dr. Tristan Bickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tristan Bickman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tristan Bickman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Bickman works at
Locations
Tristan Emily Bickman MD1304 15th St Ste 213, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 587-9280
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bickman?
I can’t recommend Dr. Bickman enough. I am new to LA and had been looking for a new OBGYN, so I decided to see Dr. Bickman after reading all of the other glowing comments about her. Scheduling was very easy, and I was able to get an appointment for my annual exam within a week. At the appointment itself, Dr. Bickman was very friendly and knowledgeable, and she really took the time to get to know me, to listen to my medical history and concerns, and to provide quality care. I will definitely be back!
About Dr. Tristan Bickman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245253210
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- UC-Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bickman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bickman works at
Dr. Bickman speaks Spanish.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Bickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.