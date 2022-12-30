Dr. Tristan Altbuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altbuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tristan Altbuch, MD
Overview
Dr. Tristan Altbuch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Altbuch works at
Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 404-4885Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Orthopaedic Institute - Lake City146 SW Prosperity Pl, Lake City, FL 32024 Directions (386) 348-3339Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Altbuch?
Dr A recently performed surgery for hip replacement, and everything went smoothly and the healing process is going well. Referrals for PT were made early, and all the staff at the center have been great. Especially Dr A, his PA, and Allison, thanks to you all!
About Dr. Tristan Altbuch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1114120292
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopaedic Institute|Southern California Orthopaedic Institute - Van Nuys, CA
- University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Florida State University - College of Medicine - Tallahassee, FL|Florida State University College of Medicine Tallahassee Fl
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED|Florida State University College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altbuch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altbuch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altbuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altbuch works at
Dr. Altbuch has seen patients for Joint Pain, ACL Surgery and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altbuch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Altbuch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altbuch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altbuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altbuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.