Dr. Trista Repassy, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Trista Repassy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watertown, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Repassy works at Beth Israel Lahey Health At Home - Watertown in Watertown, MA with other offices in Natick, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beth Israel Lahey Health At Home - Watertown
    1 Arsenal Market Pl, Watertown, MA 02472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 673-1700
    Repassy Medical
    190 N Main St, Natick, MA 01760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 655-2555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Pollen Allergy
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Pollen Allergy

Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Pollen Allergy
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Histoplasmosis
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 22, 2021
    Dr. Repassy really cares. She is inquisitive and insightful. She takes the time to discuss things with you. She has improved my medical well being more in 18 months as a patient than my previous primary practice accomplished in 20 years, and many of the changes resulted from her observations.
    — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Trista Repassy, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073560769
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Med College
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trista Repassy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Repassy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Repassy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Repassy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Repassy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repassy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Repassy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Repassy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

