Dr. Trishanna Sookdeo, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Trishanna Sookdeo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They completed their residency with howard university hospital

Dr. Sookdeo works at Sookdeo Family Medicine PLLC in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

  1
    Sookdeo Family Medicine
    14101 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:30pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Adventhealth Heart Of Florida

Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Anxiety
Tuberculosis Screening
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Anxiety
Tuberculosis Screening

Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Anxiety
Tuberculosis Screening
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
McMurray's Test
Medication Management
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Well Baby Care
Well New Born Care
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
    AARP
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Freedom Health
    Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 22, 2022
    I selected Dr. Sookdeo to supervise my medical care after my long time doctor retired. Dr. Sookdeo immediately learned a great deal about my conditions from a diligent review of my medical records and a long discussion with me. She is proactive in managing my care and offering recommendations to improve my health. Her office staff has been excellent, friendly, and responsive to me. Dr, Sookdeo puts her patients at ease with her kind demeanor, and, from my point of view, provides exceptional care. I recommend her without qualification. I regard myself as fortunate to be under her care.
    Jim Talley — Dec 22, 2022
    • Family Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700172210
    • howard university hospital
    • Family Practice
