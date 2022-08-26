Dr. Trisha Zeidan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeidan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trisha Zeidan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital North.
Bull Family Diabetes Center400 Sugar Camp Cir Ste 205, Oakwood, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I was extremely happy with my visit with Dr. Zeidan. She listened to me and talked to me and didn't try to rush me at all. She was very thorough and gave me hope that my issues are going to get straightened out.
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
- The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
- The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
