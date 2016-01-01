Dr. Trisha Wise-Draper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wise-Draper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trisha Wise-Draper, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Trisha Wise-Draper, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
West Chester Hospital7700 University Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 558-4194
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1306162367
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
