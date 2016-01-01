Overview

Dr. Trisha Saha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Saha works at Audubon Primary Care Practice in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.