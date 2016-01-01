See All Dermatologists in Olathe, KS
Dr. Trisha Prossick, MD

Dermatology
4 (16)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Trisha Prossick, MD is a dermatologist in Olathe, KS. Dr. Prossick completed a residency at Ks University Med Center. She currently practices at Johnson County Dermatology and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johnson County Dermatology
    153 W 151st St Ste 100, Olathe, KS 66061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 764-1125
  2. 2
    Johnson County Dermatology Cst
    151 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 764-1125
  3. 3
    Kansas Medical Clinic Dermatology - Shawnee
    6333 Long Ave Ste 360, Shawnee, KS 66216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 631-6330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • American Enterprise Group
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
  • HealthPartners
  • HealthSmart
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Medica
  • Medicaid
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • Medico
  • Meritain Health
  • MultiPlan
  • Principal Life
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • Wisconsin Physicians Service

About Dr. Trisha Prossick, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 21 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1073597324
Education & Certifications

  • Ks University Med Center
  • University Hosp
  • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
  • Olathe Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(2)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Prossick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Prossick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Prossick has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prossick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Prossick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prossick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prossick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prossick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

