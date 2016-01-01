Dr. Prossick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trisha Prossick, MD
Overview
Dr. Trisha Prossick, MD is a dermatologist in Olathe, KS. Dr. Prossick completed a residency at Ks University Med Center. She currently practices at Johnson County Dermatology and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Johnson County Dermatology153 W 151st St Ste 100, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 764-1125
-
2
Johnson County Dermatology Cst151 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 764-1125
-
3
Kansas Medical Clinic Dermatology - Shawnee6333 Long Ave Ste 360, Shawnee, KS 66216 Directions (913) 631-6330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
About Dr. Trisha Prossick, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1073597324
Education & Certifications
- Ks University Med Center
- University Hosp
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Admitting Hospitals
- Olathe Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Prossick?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prossick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prossick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prossick has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prossick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prossick speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Prossick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prossick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prossick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prossick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.