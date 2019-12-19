Dr. Trisha Parks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trisha Parks, DO
Overview
Dr. Trisha Parks, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Contemporary Women's Spclsts6565 S Yale Ave Ste 610, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 556-6500
Elite Obstetrics & Gynecology5010 E 68th St Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 960-2827Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen Dr Parks for gynecology care only. She is very thorough, soft spoken, calm & knowledgeable. She has taken care of me for the past 6 years & I will continue to see her & recommend her to others!
About Dr. Trisha Parks, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1003902768
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
