Dr. Trisha Pachiano, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trisha Pachiano, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2591 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 201, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-5252
- 2 1250 W National Rd Ste 450, Englewood, OH 45315 Directions (937) 439-5252
-
3
Advanced Obsterical And Gynecological Care Of South Dayton8701 Troy Pike Ste 40B, Dayton, OH 45424 Directions (937) 439-5252
-
4
Kettering Health Washington Township1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Trisha Pachiano, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386621027
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
