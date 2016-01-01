Dr. Doran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trisha Doran, MD
Overview
Dr. Trisha Doran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Doran works at
Locations
-
1
Beachwood Office3700 Park East Dr Ste 100, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-7700
- 2 102 W Main St Unit 443, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (216) 593-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doran?
About Dr. Trisha Doran, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1164573317
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doran accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doran works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Doran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.