Overview

Dr. Trisha Dasgupta, MD is a Dermatologist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Dasgupta works at NJ Foot and Ankle Center in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.