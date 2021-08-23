See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Trinity Bivalacqua, MD

Urology
3.0 (29)
Dr. Trinity Bivalacqua, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Bivalacqua works at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (215) 662-2891

  • Howard County General Hospital
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital

Bladder Cancer
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Prostate Removal
Bladder Cancer
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Prostate Removal

Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 23, 2021
    Aug 23, 2021
My husband had multiple cancers, probably due to full body treatments with radiation as a child. He was diagnosed with a rare cancer affecting both the bladder and intestine. His medical records showed him to be a poor risk for surgery, but he was determined to fight this cancer. Dr Bivalacqua worked with us to cause the surgery to happen. It was a difficult recovery, with multiple setbacks. Decisions made by Dr Bivalaqua and his team (occasionally relayed a little brusquely, but, when trying to save a life with conditions changing by the minute, I would rather his focus be on care of the patient), resulted in my husband and I sharing over 7 more years together before he passed away from other causes. Dr Bivalacqua was caring, supportive and discussed everything with us. Waits in the office did tend to be long. I have found that to be true in all University health settings. I learned to bring something to keep me occupied - and a sweater and snack.
    B. Maryn — Aug 23, 2021
    Dr. Bivalacqua has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bivalacqua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bivalacqua works at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bivalacqua’s profile.

    Dr. Bivalacqua has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bivalacqua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bivalacqua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bivalacqua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bivalacqua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bivalacqua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

