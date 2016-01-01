Overview

Dr. Trinidad Aguilar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Aguilar works at Glendale Memorial Medical Group/Allied Physicians in Burbank, CA with other offices in Montrose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.