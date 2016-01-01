Dr. Trinidad Aguilar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trinidad Aguilar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trinidad Aguilar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Aguilar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lynn Joseph Ramirez M.d. Inc.303 S Glenoaks Blvd Ste 4, Burbank, CA 91502 Directions (818) 845-7024
-
2
Verdugo Valley Conv Hosp2635 Honolulu Ave, Montrose, CA 91020 Directions (818) 845-7024
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aguilar?
About Dr. Trinidad Aguilar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1184790396
Education & Certifications
- Vet Affairs Med Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguilar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilar works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.