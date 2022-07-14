Dr. Trinh Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trinh Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trinh Tran, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Westfield, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from United Med Schs and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Mercy, Community Howard Regional Health, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Riverview Health.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Trinh Thuy Thi Tran, MD3501 Westfield Rd, Westfield, IN 46062 Directions (317) 214-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Mercy
- Community Howard Regional Health
- Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
Dr. Tran and her office staff are absolutely wonderful. I would highly recommend Dr Tran if you or someone you know is looking for a Rheumatologist.
About Dr. Trinh Tran, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1417998626
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Med Coll Wisc Affil Hosps
- United Med Schs
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.