Overview

Dr. Trina Swygert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Swygert works at Ssm Health Medical Group Ortho East in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.