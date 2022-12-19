Dr. Poretta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trina Poretta, DO
Dr. Trina Poretta, DO is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Locations
Comprehensive Cancer and Hematology Specialists, P.C.
705 White Horse Rd Ste D105, Voorhees, NJ 08043
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
I first got to know Dr. Poretta when my mother was her patient. My mother absolutely loved her. Every time we were in the office, Dr. Poretta took whatever time was required to answer our questions. She was caring, and patient, explaining treatments and the next steps. Several years after taking my Mom to her appointments, I found out I also had breast cancer. My go-to doctor was Dr. Poretta. I am sure she has kept me healthy and cancer free these last 13 years.
About Dr. Trina Poretta, DO
26 years of experience
NPI: 1720082092
Education & Certifications
Cooper University Health Care
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
