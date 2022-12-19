Overview

Dr. Trina Poretta, DO is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Poretta works at Comprehensive Cancer and Hematology Specialists, P.C. in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.